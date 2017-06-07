Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market ulcerative colitis drug

Zydus US
sales in FY17 was at Rs 3,709 crore, company clocked 2.5 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) and 11 per cent q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) growth in US
business in Q4.
Ahmedabad-headquartered pharma major Zydus Cadila
has got the final nod from the US drug
regulator to market Mesalamine
tablets in the United States.
The ulcerative colitis drug, estimated to have a market size of $1.145 billion, is likely to be a key growth driver for Zydus Cadila
in the US
market in the coming quarters.
While most pharma majors are witnessing a decline in the US
market, Zydus Cadila
(or Cadila Healthcare) has managed to post a 2.5 per cent rise in its US
revenues to Rs 985 crore during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-17. Analysts feel that the launch of this best seller drug
that has limited competition is only to further boost its US
business in FY18.
In fact, Zydus was the first to file an abbreviated new drug
application (ANDA) for a generic version of Lialda
(Mesalamine) in the US.
Earlier in May, Zydus had said that it had received a favourable judgment from a US
federal court in a patent infringement case in favour of its US
subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals
(USA) Inc.
The US
Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the judgment in favour of its US
subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, holding that its proposed generic version of Lialda
(mesalamine) does not infringe US
Patent No. 6,773,720. This basically paved way for the launch of generic Lialda
in US.
Irish pharma company Shire's Lialda
treats ulcerative colitis, a form of irritable bowel disease that affects approximately 700,000 people in the US.
In February, Shire had announced a total sales of $792 million for Lialda
during 2016, which had grown by 16 per cent over last year.
The generic version of Lialda
thus presents a significant opportunity for Zydus in the US.
US
is as such the biggest market for this Ahmedabad
based pharmaceutical company, comprising around 40 per cent of its sales. As per Angel Broking, its overall revenues from US
market in FY17 was Rs 3,709 crore, or 40.22 per cent of its consolidated annual turnover of Rs 9,220 crore.
The sales growth in the fourth quarter was marginal at 2.5 per cent on a year on year basis, but it was up 11 per cent on a quarter on quarter basis. In the third quarter, the company had posted a sales of Rs 887 crore in the US
market, down from Rs 989 crore in the second quarter of the financial year.
Angel Broking expects overall exports (including US, Europe and emerging markets) to post a CAGR
of 23.7 per cent over FY17-19. New product launches is likely to play the key role to fuel this growth.
The generic version of Lialda
(Mesalamine) delayed release tablets 1.2 gm would be produced at company's Moraiya plant near Ahmedabad, which has recently received USFDA
approval for an antibacterial injection. Around 40 product approvals are expected from Moraiya which contributes around 60 per cent of Zydus' US
sales.
The plant was served a warning letter in December 2015 by the USFDA, but is now out of regulatory trouble after the company successfully cleared an USFDA
audit in February with no observations.
The group now has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Cadila Healthcare
shares were trading up 8.78 per cent on the BSE at Rs 533.45 a share in day's trade.
