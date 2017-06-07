Company
Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market ulcerative colitis drug

Market for the drug, which could be a key growth driver for firm's US business, is pegged at $1.1 bn

Sohini Das  |  Ahemdabad 

Zydus US sales in FY17 was at Rs 3,709 crore, company clocked 2.5 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) and 11 per cent q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) growth in US business in Q4.

Ahmedabad-headquartered pharma major Zydus Cadila has got the final nod from the US drug regulator to market Mesalamine tablets in the United States. The ulcerative colitis drug, estimated to have a market size of $1.145 billion, is likely to be a key growth driver for Zydus Cadila in the US market in the coming quarters. 

While most pharma majors are witnessing a decline in the US market, Zydus Cadila (or Cadila Healthcare) has managed to post a 2.5 per cent rise in its US revenues to Rs 985 crore during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-17. Analysts feel that the launch of this best seller drug that has limited competition is only to further boost its US business in FY18. 

In fact, Zydus was the first to file an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for a generic version of Lialda (Mesalamine) in the US. 
 
Earlier in May, Zydus had said that it had received a favourable judgment from a US federal court in a patent infringement case in favour of its US subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc.  

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the judgment in favour of its US subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, holding that its proposed generic version of Lialda (mesalamine) does not infringe US Patent No. 6,773,720. This basically paved way for the launch of generic Lialda in US. 

Irish pharma company Shire's Lialda treats ulcerative colitis, a form of irritable bowel disease that affects approximately 700,000 people in the US. In February, Shire had announced a total sales of $792 million for Lialda during 2016, which had grown by 16 per cent over last year. 
The generic version of Lialda thus presents a significant opportunity for Zydus in the US. 

US is as such the biggest market for this Ahmedabad based pharmaceutical company, comprising around 40 per cent of its sales. As per Angel Broking, its overall revenues from US market in FY17 was Rs 3,709 crore, or 40.22 per cent of its consolidated annual turnover of Rs 9,220 crore. 

The sales growth in the fourth quarter was marginal at 2.5 per cent on a year on year basis, but it was up 11 per cent on a quarter on quarter basis. In the third quarter, the company had posted a sales of Rs 887 crore in the US market, down from Rs 989 crore in the second quarter of the financial year.

Angel Broking expects overall exports (including US, Europe and emerging markets) to post a CAGR of 23.7 per cent over FY17-19. New product launches is likely to play the key role to fuel this growth. 

The generic version of Lialda (Mesalamine) delayed release tablets 1.2 gm would be produced at company's Moraiya plant near Ahmedabad, which has recently received USFDA approval for an antibacterial injection. Around 40 product approvals are expected from Moraiya which contributes around 60 per cent of Zydus' US sales. 

The plant was served a warning letter in December 2015 by the USFDA, but is now out of regulatory trouble after the company successfully cleared an USFDA audit in February with no observations. 

The group now has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
 
Cadila Healthcare shares were trading up 8.78 per cent on the BSE at Rs 533.45 a share in day's trade.

