Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market ulcerative colitis drug

Zydus sales in FY17 was at Rs 3,709 crore, company clocked 2.5 per cent y-o-y (year-on-year) and 11 per cent q-o-q (quarter-on-quarter) growth in business in Q4.

Ahmedabad-headquartered pharma major has got the final nod from the regulator to market tablets in the The ulcerative colitis drug, estimated to have a market size of $1.145 billion, is likely to be a key growth driver for in the market in the coming quarters.

While most pharma majors are witnessing a decline in the market, (or Cadila Healthcare) has managed to post a 2.5 per cent rise in its revenues to Rs 985 crore during the fourth quarter of the financial year 2016-17. Analysts feel that the launch of this best seller that has limited competition is only to further boost its business in FY18.

In fact, Zydus was the first to file an abbreviated new application (ANDA) for a generic version of (Mesalamine) in the



Earlier in May, Zydus had said that it had received a favourable judgment from a federal court in a patent infringement case in favour of its subsidiary, Zydus (USA) Inc.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the judgment in favour of its subsidiary, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, holding that its proposed generic version of (mesalamine) does not infringe Patent No. 6,773,720. This basically paved way for the launch of generic in

Irish pharma company Shire's treats ulcerative colitis, a form of irritable bowel disease that affects approximately 700,000 people in the In February, Shire had announced a total sales of $792 million for during 2016, which had grown by 16 per cent over last year.

The generic version of thus presents a significant opportunity for Zydus in the

is as such the biggest market for this based pharmaceutical company, comprising around 40 per cent of its sales. As per Angel Broking, its overall revenues from market in FY17 was Rs 3,709 crore, or 40.22 per cent of its consolidated annual turnover of Rs 9,220 crore.

The sales growth in the fourth quarter was marginal at 2.5 per cent on a year on year basis, but it was up 11 per cent on a quarter on quarter basis. In the third quarter, the company had posted a sales of Rs 887 crore in the market, down from Rs 989 crore in the second quarter of the financial year.

Angel Broking expects overall exports (including US, Europe and emerging markets) to post a of 23.7 per cent over FY17-19. New product launches is likely to play the key role to fuel this growth.

The generic version of (Mesalamine) delayed release tablets 1.2 gm would be produced at company's Moraiya plant near Ahmedabad, which has recently received approval for an antibacterial injection. Around 40 product approvals are expected from Moraiya which contributes around 60 per cent of Zydus' sales.

The plant was served a warning letter in December 2015 by the USFDA, but is now out of regulatory trouble after the company successfully cleared an audit in February with no observations.

The group now has more than 115 approvals and has so far filed over 300 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.



Cadila shares were trading up 8.78 per cent on the BSE at Rs 533.45 a share in day's trade.