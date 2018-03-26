Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for cardiac drug Metoprolol Succinate

Drug firm on Monday said it has received the final nod from US health regulator to market extended-release tablets, used for treatment of various cardiac conditions, in the American market.

The product will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, said in a statement.

The company has received "final approval from the (USFDA) to market extended-release tablets USP in the strengths of 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg", it said.

"The drug is used to treat chest pain (angina), heart failure and high blood pressure. Lowering high blood pressure helps prevent strokes, heart attacks and kidney problems," it said.

The group now has more than 185 approvals and has so far filed over 320 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of its filing process, it added.

