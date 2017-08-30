Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for drug used to reduce risk of strokes

has received approval from the to market and extended release capsules, used to prevent excessive blood clotting and reduce the risk of strokes.



Shares of the company's listed entity Healthcare after the announcement rose by over 2 per cent at Rs 510 apiece on the BSE.



The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 25mg/200mg, said in a BSE filing.The company said it will manufacture the drug at its formulations manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.The company has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it commenced filings in 2003-04.