Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market anti-dementia drug

Drug firm said on Friday that it has received a final nod from the US health regulator to market tablets used for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's type in the American market.



The company has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market tablets in the strength of 23 mg, said in a statement.



The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya in Ahmedabad, said.The tablets are indicated for the treatment of dementia of the Alzheimer's disease, it added.The group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process, said.Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the listed entity of the group, were today trading 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 506.35 per scrip on