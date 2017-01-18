Zydus Cadila open for buyouts in the US

Company
Sohini Das  |  Ahmedabad 

Zydus
Amidst rumours of Ahmedabad-based drug major Zydus Cadila Group looking to acquire California-based Sentynl Therapeutics, the company said it was open to buyouts in the US and has been looking for suitable targets in the generics as well as speciality space for some time now. 

Cadila Healthcare, however, denied speculations over buying Sentynl. 

Media reports on Wednesday suggested the company was all set to buy speciality pharma company Sentynl Therapeutics for $171 million. The firm holds the rights for a popular pain-management drug for cancer patients, Abstral. The market size for this opioid-based drug is estimated to be around $24 billion. At present, sale of Abstral is estimated to be around $10 million. 

On Wednesday, Zydus Cadila also received final approval from the US-FDA to market Methotrexate tablets, a chemotherapy drug used for leukemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, head, neck and other cancers. 

In an earlier interview with Business Standard, Pankaj Patel, chairman and managing director, Cadila Healthcare had said the company was open to acquisitions (smaller ones in India) to fill the gaps in therapeutic segments and also in the US market. 

“We are actively looking at opportunities in the US market. We are looking at both companies with a presence in the US generics market as well as companies with presence in the US speciality market. There’s nothing in pipeline at the moment. For India, we would look at smaller acquisitions, maybe some brand acquisitions. For the US, we would look at larger acquisitions,” Patel had said. 

Last year, the company acquired nine brands from MSD and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed sum. The brands are Deca-durabolin, Durabolin, Sustanon, Multiload, Sicastat and Axeten, which are used to treat cardiovascular and wound management therapy segments. 

The acquisition was made through its wholly owned subsidiary Zydus Healthcare Limited. 
 


 
Zydus' acquisition trail:

1995- Acquired Indo Pharma Pharmaceutical Works Ltd. Indo Pharma (later re-named as Indon) was a 56-year-old company.

2000- Acquired Recon Healthcare. This strategic move boosted the group's strengths in the southern markets of India.

2001- Acquired German Remedies Ltd. With this, Zydus gained leadership in the women's healthcare, respiratory and oncology segments.

2001- Acquired Aten. This helped Zydus Cadila to reach the top slot in the cardiovascular segment

2002- Acquired Banyan Chemicals, a company with and USFDA approved API plant

2003- Acquired Alpharma France SAS. This was the first overseas acquisition of the group

2006 - Acquired Carnation Nutra-Analogue Foods Ltd, which manufactures Nutralite - India's largest selling premium margarine.

2007- Acquired Liva Healthcare. This enabled the group to make a strategic foray in the Rs 1,500-crore derma market.

2007- Acquired Quimica e Farmaceutica Nikkho do Brasil Ltda. (Nikkho).

2007- Zydus Cadila entered into a share purchase agreement with Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises to acquire the remaining 50% holding in the joint venture company, Sarabhai Zydus Animal Health Ltd., making it a 100% subsidiary company of the group.

2008- Acquired Laboratorios Combix, Spain, Simayla Pharmaceuticals of South Africa and Etna Biotech of Italy

2009- Acquired remaining 30% shareholding of Simayla Pharmaceuticals, South Africa making it a 100% subsidiary of the group

2011- Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., through its subsidiary Zynesher Pharmaceuticals USA LLC entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of the US-based pharmaceutical company Nesher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

2011- Cadila Healthcare Ltd., through its 100% subsidiary Zydus Animal Health Limited (AHL) signed a Share Purchase Agreement with ICICI Venture, to acquire 100% shareholding of Finest Procuring Solutions Limited, which in turn holds 100% shareholding of Bremer Pharma GmbH, of Germany 

2011- Acquired 100% stake in Biochem, one of the top 40 pharma companies in India 

2016- Expanded the animal health business with the acquisition of the manufacturing operations and select brands of Zoetis, a global animal health company

2016 - Acquired the brand, Actibile from Albert David Limited, strengthening its presence in the gastro segment

