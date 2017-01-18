Zydus Cadila open for buyouts in the US

Zydus' acquisition trail:
1995- Acquired Indo Pharma Pharmaceutical Works Ltd. Indo Pharma (later re-named as Indon) was a 56-year-old company.
2000- Acquired Recon Healthcare. This strategic move boosted the group's strengths in the southern markets of India.
2001- Acquired German Remedies Ltd. With this, Zydus gained leadership in the women's healthcare, respiratory and oncology segments.
2001- Acquired Aten. This helped Zydus Cadila
to reach the top slot in the cardiovascular segment
2002- Acquired Banyan Chemicals, a company with and USFDA approved API plant
2003- Acquired Alpharma France SAS. This was the first overseas acquisition of the group
2006 - Acquired Carnation Nutra-Analogue Foods Ltd, which manufactures Nutralite - India's largest selling premium margarine.
2007- Acquired Liva Healthcare. This enabled the group to make a strategic foray in the Rs 1,500-crore derma market.
2007- Acquired Quimica e Farmaceutica Nikkho do Brasil Ltda. (Nikkho).
2007- Zydus Cadila
entered into a share purchase agreement with Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises to acquire the remaining 50% holding in the joint venture company, Sarabhai Zydus Animal Health Ltd., making it a 100% subsidiary company of the group.
2008- Acquired Laboratorios Combix, Spain, Simayla Pharmaceuticals of South Africa and Etna Biotech of Italy
2009- Acquired remaining 30% shareholding of Simayla Pharmaceuticals, South Africa making it a 100% subsidiary of the group
2011- Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., through its subsidiary Zynesher Pharmaceuticals USA LLC entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of the US-based pharmaceutical company Nesher Pharmaceuticals Inc.
2011- Cadila Healthcare Ltd., through its 100% subsidiary Zydus Animal Health Limited (AHL) signed a Share Purchase Agreement with ICICI Venture, to acquire 100% shareholding of Finest Procuring Solutions Limited, which in turn holds 100% shareholding of Bremer Pharma GmbH, of Germany
2011- Acquired 100% stake in Biochem, one of the top 40 pharma companies in India
2016- Expanded the animal health business with the acquisition of the manufacturing operations and select brands of Zoetis, a global animal health company
2016 - Acquired the brand, Actibile from Albert David Limited, strengthening its presence in the gastro segment
