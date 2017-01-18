Zydus Cadila open for buyouts in the US

Amidst rumours of Ahmedabad-based drug major Zydus Cadila Group looking to acquire California-based Sentynl Therapeutics, the company said it was open to buyouts in the US and has been looking for suitable targets in the generics as well as speciality space for some time now.

Cadila Healthcare, however, denied speculations over buying Sentynl.

Media reports on Wednesday suggested the company was all set to buy speciality pharma company Sentynl Therapeutics for $171 million. The firm holds the rights for a popular pain-management drug for cancer patients, Abstral. The market size for this opioid-based drug is estimated to be around $24 billion. At present, sale of Abstral is estimated to be around $10 million.

On Wednesday, Zydus Cadila also received final approval from the US-FDA to market Methotrexate tablets, a chemotherapy drug used for leukemia, lymphoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, head, neck and other cancers.

In an earlier interview with Business Standard, Pankaj Patel, chairman and managing director, Cadila Healthcare had said the company was open to acquisitions (smaller ones in India) to fill the gaps in therapeutic segments and also in the US market.

“We are actively looking at opportunities in the US market. We are looking at both companies with a presence in the US generics market as well as companies with presence in the US speciality market. There’s nothing in pipeline at the moment. For India, we would look at smaller acquisitions, maybe some brand acquisitions. For the US, we would look at larger acquisitions,” Patel had said.

Last year, the company acquired nine brands from MSD and its subsidiaries for an undisclosed sum. The brands are Deca-durabolin, Durabolin, Sustanon, Multiload, Sicastat and Axeten, which are used to treat cardiovascular and wound management therapy segments.

The acquisition was made through its wholly owned subsidiary Zydus Healthcare Limited.

