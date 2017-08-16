Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval to market blood pressure drug

on Wednesday said its group firm has received final approval from the US health regulator to market blood pressure drug, Tiadylt ER.



The approval by the (USFDA) for diltiazem (Tiadylt ER) extended release capsules is for multiple strengths of 120mg, 180mg, 240mg, 300mg and 420mg, said in a filing.



"The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulations facility at pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad," it added.Besides blood pressure, diltiazem is also prescribed for angina and certain heart rhythm disorders, it added.further said the group has also received final approval from the to market azelastine 137 mcg nasal spray, which is used in the treatment of a runny nose, sneezing and post nasal drip caused by allergies.The spray will be produced at the group's formulations unit at Moraiya,With the latest approvals from the USFDA, the group now has more than 140 approvals and has so far filed over 300 abbreviated new drug applications.Shares of were trading at Rs 477.90 apiece during the afternoon trade, down 1.48 per cent from the previous close on