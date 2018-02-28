JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Aircel files for bankruptcy, cites Jio's disruptive entry as a reason

Indian electrical manufacturers to angel fund new age energy start-ups
Business Standard

Zydus Cadila receives USFDA's final approval to market sedative injection

The injection will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

injection, zydua cadila, usfda

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received final approval from US health regulator to market Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride injection used for sedation of intubated and mechanically ventilated patients. The approval from USFDA is to market Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride injection 200 mcg (base)/ 2 ML and 100 mcg (base)/ ML single dose virals, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing. The injection will be manufactured at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad. The drug is indicated for sedation of intubated and mechanically ventilated patients during treatment in an intensive care setting and for sedation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures, the company said. Shares of Cadila Healthcare, the company's listed entity, were today trading 0.54 per cent down at Rs 404.75 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Wed, February 28 2018. 16:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements