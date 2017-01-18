Company
Zydus gets USFDA nod for chemotherapy drug

The drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad

Bs Reporter  |  Ahmedabad 

Ahmedabad-based drug major Zydus Cadila today said that it has received approval from the US drug regulator for its chemotherapy drug methotrexate tablets for the US markets.

The company has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market methotrexate tablets (2.5 mg strength) in the US market that is used for treatement of leukaemias, lymphomas, breast cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancers and other cancers

The drug will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad.

The group now has more than 105 approvals and has so far filed nearly 275 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since 2003-04.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare today ended at Rs 356.35 a share on the BSE, up 1.87 per cent from the previous close.

 

