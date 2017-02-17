Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Global biz intelligence, analytics market to hit $18 bn in 2017: Gartner
Business Standard

Zydus gets USFDA nod for drugs treating fungal infections, skin disorder

Company will manufacture Fluconazole tablets at its Baddi facility

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Zydus

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US health regulator for its Fluconazole tablets and Clobetasol Propionate spray.

The company has received "final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Fluconazole tablets USP in strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg and Clobetasol Propionate Spray 0.05 per cent", Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Fluconazole tablets are used to treat fungal infections. They will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility at Baddi, it said.

"Clobetasol Propionate spray, used in the treatment of various skin disorders will be manufactured at the group's dedicated topical plant located at Changodar, Ahmedabad," Cadila Healthcare said.

The group currently has over 105 approvals, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare today closed at Rs 447.80 per scrip on BSE, up 4.27 per cent from its previous close.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Zydus gets USFDA nod for drugs treating fungal infections, skin disorder

Company will manufacture Fluconazole tablets at its Baddi facility

Company will manufacture Fluconazole tablets at its Baddi facility
Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US health regulator for its Fluconazole tablets and Clobetasol Propionate spray.

The company has received "final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Fluconazole tablets USP in strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg and Clobetasol Propionate Spray 0.05 per cent", Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Fluconazole tablets are used to treat fungal infections. They will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility at Baddi, it said.

"Clobetasol Propionate spray, used in the treatment of various skin disorders will be manufactured at the group's dedicated topical plant located at Changodar, Ahmedabad," Cadila Healthcare said.

The group currently has over 105 approvals, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare today closed at Rs 447.80 per scrip on BSE, up 4.27 per cent from its previous close.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Zydus gets USFDA nod for drugs treating fungal infections, skin disorder

Company will manufacture Fluconazole tablets at its Baddi facility

Drug firm Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US health regulator for its Fluconazole tablets and Clobetasol Propionate spray.

The company has received "final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Fluconazole tablets USP in strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg and Clobetasol Propionate Spray 0.05 per cent", Cadila Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Fluconazole tablets are used to treat fungal infections. They will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility at Baddi, it said.

"Clobetasol Propionate spray, used in the treatment of various skin disorders will be manufactured at the group's dedicated topical plant located at Changodar, Ahmedabad," Cadila Healthcare said.

The group currently has over 105 approvals, it added.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare today closed at Rs 447.80 per scrip on BSE, up 4.27 per cent from its previous close.

image
Business Standard
177 22