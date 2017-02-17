Zydus gets USFDA nod for drugs treating fungal infections, skin disorder

Drug firm has received the final approval from the US health regulator for its Fluconazole tablets and Clobetasol Propionate spray.

The company has received "final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Fluconazole tablets USP in strengths of 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg and Clobetasol Propionate Spray 0.05 per cent", said in a filing to

Fluconazole tablets are used to treat fungal infections. They will be produced at the group's manufacturing facility at Baddi, it said.

"Clobetasol Propionate spray, used in the treatment of various skin disorders will be manufactured at the group's dedicated topical plant located at Changodar, Ahmedabad," said.

The group currently has over 105 approvals, it added.

of today closed at Rs 447.80 per scrip on BSE, up 4.27 per cent from its previous close.