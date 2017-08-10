Zydus Wellness Q1 PAT up 14% at Rs 25 cr

The personal care arm of Ahmedabad-based Cadila Healthcare, has posted a 14 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ending June 30, 2017, to Rs 25.2 crore even as its revenue from operations too dipped by 1 per cent during the same quarter compared to the year before period.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 22.04 crore during the first quarter of FY17. The revenue from operations, however, was down marginally on account of trade destocking due to transition to to Rs 115.54 crore in Q1FY18 compared to Rs 116.86 crore in Q1FY17.

Tarun Arora, chief operating officer and whole-time director of explained, "While there was some trade de-stocking due to the transition to GST, we saw a marginal impact on our top line. However, consumer offtake has been good and we expect the following quarters to see good traction."

In a statement here, the company said that Sugar-Free, its flagship brand maintained a market share of 94.6 per cent during the period and remains in number one position.

The shares dipped marginally to Rs 880 a share on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) during day's trade.