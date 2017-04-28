1/3 homes still paid Rs 6,350 cr bribe for public services last year: study

in India has come down sharply, but the total estimated paid by in last one year for public services — including amounts of as low as Rs 10 — still stands high at Rs 6,350 crore, says the study.

According to CMS-Indian Study (CMS-ICS) 2017, around one-third of the experienced in public services at least once during the last one year, while in 2005, 53 per cent had reported so.

Only 43 per cent of the surveyed in 2017 were of the view that the level of in public services has risen during the last one year, while 73 per cent of respondents had perceived increase in level in public services in 2005.

The study said that the decline in is significant in case of some public services such as police and judicial services, when compared to 2005 levels.

Total amount paid by across 20 states and 10 public services as bribe, is estimated to be Rs 6,350 crore in 2017 as against Rs 20,500 crore in 2005.

In most of the states, the more often paid amount ranges between Rs 100-500. However an amount of as low as Rs 10 and as high as Rs 50,000 was also paid by in a year for availing one or the other public service.

Among public services, reported experiencing in police was at 34 per cent, followed by land/housing (24 per cent), judicial services (18 per cent) and tax (15 per cent) and PDS (12 per cent).

The study, which covered more than 3,000 from over 200 rural and urban clusters of 20 states, noted a definite decline in both perception and experience of citizens about in public services between 2005 and 2017.

Besides, it said that key reasons for paying in a public service continue to be similar in most of the states, between 2005 and 2017.

The reasons for corrupt practices could be broadly categorised as procedural; documentation related; payment evasion and dependency on service provider.

Out of 20 states, experiencing in public services during last one year was highest in Karnataka (77 per cent) followed by Andhra Pradesh (74 per cent), Tamil Nadu (68 per cent), Maharashtra (57 per cent), J&K (44 per cent) and Punjab (42 per cent).

In 2005, the percentage of experiencing in public services were more in Bihar (74 per cent), J&K (69 per cent), Odisha (60 per cent), Rajasthan (59 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (59 per cent).

According to the study, three less corrupt states in terms of 'experiencing in public services' are Himachal Pradesh (3 per cent) followed by Kerala (4 per cent) and Chhattisgarh (13 per cent).

In 2005, Kerala (35 per cent), Maharashtra (39 per cent) and Gujarat (43 per cent) were the less corrupt states.

CMS Chairman N said the key reasons for paying in a public service remained consistent between 2005 and 2017 "indicating there has been little focus on ground level issues while addressing corruption".

While releasing the report, said the report focuses on everyday which affects the daily lives of citizens rather than the "big-ticket"

He said most of the big-ticket is usually linked with the electoral reforms and allocation of natural resources.

While batting for transparency, he said there was also need for subjectivity at higher levels of decision making.

"We need to ensure how to punish malafide while simultaneously ensuring protection of bonafide," said.