1.4 million youth arrested for riots in 10 years, 96% men: NCRB

Of the 3.2 million arrested for their involvement in riots between 2006 and 2015, 46 per cent, or 1.4 million, were youths (between 18 years and 30 years), according to national crime data. Of these, 96 per cent were men. On July 4, 2017, clashes broke out between two communities in Baduria, North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, following a 17-year-old’s Facebook post on Prophet Mohammed. As many as 66 people were arrested. On August 25, riots erupted in Panchkula, 250 km north of New Delhi, shortly after a court convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram ...