1 student killed as stone-pelters, forces clash in Shopian

A student was killed and 10 other civilians were injured on Tuesday in a clash
between a stone- pelting mob and security forces
in Kashmir's Shopian
district during a cordon-and-search operation, police
said.
This evening, the security forces
launched the cordon- and-search operation in Ganowpora area of Shopian
following information about presence of militants there, a police
official said.
However, the local residents pelted stones at the security forces
who fired tear smoke shells to chase them away, the official said.
Some time later, the stone-pelting intensified and the security forces
had to open fire to disperse them, the official said.
In the clash, a student identified as Adil Farooq died and 10 other civilians were injured, the official said.
