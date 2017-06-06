1 student killed as stone-pelters, forces clash in Shopian

A student was killed and 10 other civilians were injured on Tuesday in a between a stone- pelting mob and security in Kashmir's district during a cordon-and-search operation, said.

This evening, the security launched the cordon- and-search operation in Ganowpora area of following information about presence of militants there, a official said.

However, the local residents pelted stones at the security who fired tear smoke shells to chase them away, the official said.

Some time later, the stone-pelting intensified and the security had to open fire to disperse them, the official said.

In the clash, a student identified as Adil Farooq died and 10 other civilians were injured, the official said.