Wahhabism has made its way to Kashmir, says Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
1 student killed as stone-pelters, forces clash in Shopian

10 other civilians were injured in the clash

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

A student was killed and 10 other civilians were injured on Tuesday in a clash between a stone- pelting mob and security forces in Kashmir's Shopian district during a cordon-and-search operation, police said.

This evening, the security forces launched the cordon- and-search operation in Ganowpora area of Shopian following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

However, the local residents pelted stones at the security forces who fired tear smoke shells to chase them away, the official said.

Some time later, the stone-pelting intensified and the security forces had to open fire to disperse them, the official said.

In the clash, a student identified as Adil Farooq died and 10 other civilians were injured, the official said.

