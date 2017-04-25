TRENDING ON BS
10 CMs of Naxal-hit states to attend meet on Naxals on May 8

On Monday, 5 CRPF personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh with Chattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh address the media on the Sukma Naxal Attack in Raipur on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Ten chief ministers and top civil and police officers of Naxal-hit states were invited to attend a meeting convened by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh here on May 8.

Chief ministers of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are expected to take part in the crucial meeting where the anti-Naxal strategy will be reviewed, a senior Home Ministry official said.



Chief secretaries and directors general of police of the 10 states will also attend besides chiefs of paramilitary forces.

The official indicated that the meeting was planned a few days ago.

The home minister today said in Raipur that the meeting will review government's strategy on battling Naxalites.

As many as 25 CRPF personnel were yesterday killed in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

On March 11, 12 paramilitary personnel were killed by the Naxals in the same district.

