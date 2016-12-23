10 Delhi metro stations to go 'cashless' from Jan 1

Ten stations of the will go "cashless" from January 1 letting commuters recharge smart cards and buy tokens using platforms.



said the decision has been taken to encourage people to embrace the Centre's vision of a cashless economy.



DMRC Chief Mangu Singh said people will have the option to pay through mobile wallets such as Paytm in this regard.



"The cashless transactions for token and smart card purchase or top up at these stations can be done through Paytm by using QR-code, which will be displayed at token counters or customer care centre of these stations," Singh said.



However, initially, at least one counter will have the option of cash.



The stations where the measure will be rolled out are Rohini East and Rohini West on Red Line; MG Road Station on Yellow Line; Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, and Sector-15 on Blue Line; and Nehru Place and Colony on Violet Line.



"These stations have 70 percent or more smart card users as a result of which transactions here are moderate in comparison to other stations and have adequate mobile connectivity as well," an official said.



Refunds, if any, will also be done through Paytm accounts instead of and users will receive the refunded amount within four days in their e-wallet.

Press Trust of India