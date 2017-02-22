TRENDING ON BS
10 gold biscuits seized by BSF on Bengal border

BSF frontier headquarters of south Bengal has seized 1.775 kg gold worth Rs 53.35 lakh in 2017

IANS  |  Kolkata 

10 gold biscuits worth Rs 35.38 lakh seized by BSF on Bengal border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seized ten gold biscuits weighing around 1.16 kg, valued at Rs 35.38 lakh, in West Bengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF personnel raided the village of Fulbari under the Banpur border outpost and confronted some people trying to collect a packet thrown from the other side of the India-Bangladesh border.

However, the criminal elements managed to escape, taking the advantage of bamboo thickets, a BSF spokesperson said.

On a thorough search of the area, the para-military personnel recovered one plastic packet which contained the ten gold biscuits.

The seized gold has been handed over to the customs officials at Banpur.

The BSF frontier headquarters of south Bengal this year has seized 1.775 kg gold having an approximate market value of Rs 53.35 lakh and apprehended one smuggler.

