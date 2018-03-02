Top leaders could be among 10 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh; one jawan hurt

At least ten Maoists were killed in an encounter with police in Chhattisgarh's district on Friday morning, a senior official of the Telangana Police said. The Naxals were killed in a joint operation by the Police. A jawan was also injured in the gunfight which took place in the under Pamed police station area, around 500 km from Raipur, SP Mohit Garg said. A cache of weapons was recovered from the encounter site, Garg said. "It was a joint operation by the and Telangana Police.

Initial reports indicate ten Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire between them and police at around 6.30 AM in district. A clear picture would emerge later, the Telangana police official told PTI. The bodies are being shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem and other formalities, the official said . The identity of killed Naxals was not immediately known, but security agencies believe some top leaders could be among those killed, officials said.

