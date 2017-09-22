10 women on a TVS Zest tackle a treacherous terrain and emerge winners

Every year before the snow comes pouring in from the skies and covers the vast landscape of Ladakh in Jammu & Kashmir, tourists in search of adventure rush to the region to make the most of the hospitable climate. The journey by road is easy when you are driving a 4X4 off-roading vehicle or riding a motorcycle fitted with large tyres and an engine that pumps out large doses of brute power. But when a handful of women decided to undertake a journey by road from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to Khardung La pass in Ladakh — over 11 days on a TVS Zest 110 Scooty — it sounded ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?