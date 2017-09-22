10 women on a TVS Zest tackle a treacherous terrain and emerge winners

Every year before the snow comes pouring in from the skies and covers the vast landscape of Ladakh in Jammu & Kashmir, tourists in search of adventure rush to the region to make the most of the hospitable climate. The journey by road is easy when you are driving a 4X4 off-roading vehicle or riding a motorcycle fitted with large tyres and an engine that pumps out large doses of brute power. But when a handful of women decided to undertake a journey by road from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh to Khardung La pass in Ladakh — over 11 days on a TVS Zest 110 Scooty — it sounded ...