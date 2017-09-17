107 athletes added to TOPS list for CWG, Asiad; total reaches 152

The Ministry has added 107 to the list of those who will get funds for training under the (TOPS) for next year's and

Out of 107, only four were picked till the 2020 while the remaining were only chosen for the and

With the addition of 107 sportspersons to the list, the total number has gone up to 152.

The 107 new athletes, which include 19 from para-sports, were added after a meeting of the committee of TOP Scheme held on September 1.

Prominent among these 107 are Men's Boxing World Championships bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri, ace pistol shooter Jitu Rai and tennis players — Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna.

Khel Ratna Awardee Devendra Jhajharia and three other Rio Paralympics medal winners — Deepa Malik, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Varun Singh Bhati — were named among the 19 para- who were included to prepare for the Asian Para Games next year.

The number of in the TOPS list was reduced to 45 in July but with the addition of these 107, the total number has risen beyond 150.

Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had recently announced that all the sportspersons named in the TOPS list will get a monthly allowance of Rs 50,000.

A committee headed by Abhinav Bindra recommends the ministry who could be included in the TOP Scheme list.

Interestingly, promising young shuttler Lakshya Sen, track and field Lilli Das (800m & 1500m), Sanjivani Jadhav (5000m & 10,000m) and Tejaswin Shanker (high jump) were the only four to be specifically included in the TOP Scheme for the 2020 Olympics.

Jitu Rai and Onkar Singh were the marksmen added to take the total number of shooters in the TOP Scheme to 17.

Seven tennis players were added, including Bopanna and Sania, while veteran Leander Paes was left out.

In badminton, the addition of Lakshya took the total number of shuttlers to 10. The likes of P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth were already there in the list.



Eight wrestlers were added for the preparation of the and to take the total number to 12.

Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sandeep Tomar and Bajrang Punia were already there in the list.

In boxing, besides Bidhuri, those added were S Sarjubala Devi, Sonia Lather, L Devendro Singh, Kavinder Bisht, Sumit Sangwan, Satish Kumar. With the addition of the seven boxers, the total number in the TOP Scheme list has risen to 13.

In athletics, as many as 17 were added in view of their medal chances in the 2018 CWG and Among them were the trio of P U Chitra, Sudha Singh and Ajoy Kumar Saroj whose omission from the recent London World Championships team had resulted in a furore and court cases.

The total number of track and field in the TOP Scheme list has risen to 19.

World junior record holder javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and national record holder 20km race walker K T Irfan were already there in the list.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)