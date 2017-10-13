11 Indian crew missing after ship sinks off Philippines:Japan's coastguard

-
Eleven Indian crew members were missing today after their cargo ship sank in the Pacific off the Philippines as a typhoon churned in the region, Japan's coastguard said.
The 33,205-tonne Emerald Star with 26 Indian nationals on board sent a distress signal early today as the Hong Kong- registered vessel was sailing some 280 kilometres east of the northern tip of the Philippines, said a statement from the Japanese coastguard, which received the distress signal.
Three other vessels sailing near the area rescued 15 crew members but 11 others were still missing, a Japanese coastguard spokesman said, adding that the cargo ship has sunk.
"We have dispatched two patrol boats and three planes to the site but a typhoon has made a rescue difficult," the spokesman added.
