12 day-relaxation on bandh in Darjeeling, says GJM Joint Secretary

Sunil Arora appointed Election Commissioner, Achal Kumar Joti is CEC
ANI  |  Darjeeling 

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) Joint Secretary Binay Tamang on Thursday announced that the indefinite bandh in Darjeeling Hill, which started on June 15, has been lifted for 12 days.

The relaxation of the band will start from 6 am tomorrow.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with the GJM delegation to combat unrest in the hilly area.

A delegation of the GJM leaders met Mamata on August 29 and submitted a memorandum demanding a judicial inquiry into the deaths caused due to police action.

The meeting was also attended by other hill parties like the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) and the Jan Andolan Party (JAP).

Accord to reports, the TMC chief said that the meeting was held on a positive note and was cordial.

"It's the beginning of a dialogue process. We are happy we have been able to sit across the table. We have requested them to withdraw the strike since it's causing a great hardship to the people," Mamata had said.
First Published: Thu, August 31 2017. 23:26 IST

