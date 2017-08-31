12 day-relaxation on bandh in Darjeeling, says GJM Joint Secretary

(GJM) Joint Secretary on Thursday announced that the indefinite bandh in Darjeeling Hill, which started on June 15, has been lifted for 12 days.

The relaxation of the band will start from 6 am tomorrow.

Earlier, Chief Minister with the GJM delegation to combat unrest in the hilly area.

A delegation of the GJM leaders Mamata on August 29 and submitted a memorandum demanding a judicial inquiry into the deaths caused due to police action.

The meeting was also attended by other hill parties like the Gorkha Liberation Front (GNLF) and the Jan Andolan Party (JAP).

Accord to reports, the TMC chief said that the meeting was held on a positive note and was cordial.

"It's the beginning of a dialogue process. We are happy we have been able to sit across the table. We have requested them to withdraw the strike since it's causing a great hardship to the people," Mamata had said.