12 flights cancelled in Srinagar due to bad weather, poor visibility

The Met dept has forecast more snowfall over the next two days

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Bad weather and poor visibility led to the cancellation of 12 flights at the Srinagar International Airport on Thursday, even as snow accumulated at the runway hit operations, officials said.

Air traffic at the airport was hit as all morning flights were cancelled because of poor visibility, Director Airports Authority of India, Srinagar Airport, Sharad Kumar told PTI.

Kumar said six flights could not land this morning. In all, 12 flights to and from Srinagar were cancelled.

The operations stabilised in the afternoon, he said.

Srinagar- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir- received fresh snowfall today (January 5) even as the rest of the Valley witnessed snowfall for the third consecutive day.

The Met office has forecast more snowfall or rains over the next two days and isolated rains or snowfall a day after that.

