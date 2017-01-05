12 flights cancelled in Srinagar due to bad weather, poor visibility

Air traffic at the airport was hit as all morning flights were cancelled because of poor visibility, Director Airports Authority of India, Srinagar
Airport, Sharad Kumar told PTI.
Kumar said six flights could not land this morning. In all, 12 flights to and from Srinagar
were cancelled.
The operations stabilised in the afternoon, he said.
Srinagar- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir- received fresh snowfall
today (January 5) even as the rest of the Valley witnessed snowfall
for the third consecutive day.
The Met
office has forecast more snowfall
or rains over the next two days and isolated rains or snowfall
a day after that.
