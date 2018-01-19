120 kids admitted to Kerala hospital for food poisoning; all discharged

Nearly 120 children were taken ill after eating a meal at a school and admitted to a hospital here. The children were from a lower primary school at Thonnakel in the district. Though the condition of the none of the affected children was serious, they would be discharged only after monitoring their health condition, a release from the said today. Parents rushed their children to local hospitals initially as they complained of uneasiness after they had noon meal served in school on Wednesday.

Later they were admitted to the hospital. Samples of the the students had were being sent for examination.