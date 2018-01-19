JUST IN
120 kids admitted to Kerala hospital for food poisoning; all discharged

Samples of the food the students had were being sent for examination

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Photo: Twitter
Nearly 120 children were taken ill after eating a meal at a school and admitted to a hospital here. The children were from a lower primary school at Thonnakel in the district. Though the condition of the none of the affected children was serious, they would be discharged only after monitoring their health condition, a release from the Medical College Hospital said today. Parents rushed their children to local hospitals initially as they complained of uneasiness after they had noon meal served in school on Wednesday.

Later they were admitted to the hospital. Samples of the food the students had were being sent for examination.

First Published: Fri, January 19 2018. 15:55 IST

