129 non-performing government officers forced to retire

This action by the central government is a part of an effort to check deadwood of its workforce

As many as 129 officers have been forced to retire in past few months in for being non-performers, Union minister said today.



The action is part of a review being done by the central to check deadwood of its workforce.



"A total of 30 Group A officers and 99 Group B officers (total 129) have been sent on retirement in past few months," he said during a press conference.



The punishment of compulsory retirement was given after reviewing service records of over 24,000 Group A officers and 42,251 Group B officers.



He said the authorities are looking into the service records of another 34,451 Group A officers and 42,521 from Group B to check the non-performers.



Singh, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's office, said the has a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and it is committed to ensuring citizen-centric governance.



The Centre had in January terminated a senior IAS officer on grounds of non-performance.



Earlier in 2014, graft-tainted IAS couple in Madhya Pradesh, Arvind and Tinoo Joshi, were dismissed from service, four years after an income-tax search on their house led to the detection of disproportionate assets worth Rs 350 crore and recovery of Rs three crore cash.



A service review on a employee is conducted twice -- first after 15 years and again after 25 years of completion of qualifying service.

Press Trust of India