13 terror suspects arrested from Pakistan's Punjab province

Thirteen terror suspects were arrested in Pakistan's province following a security operation, police said.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement on Saturday, the first operation was carried out in Lahore where six suspects were apprehended, reports Xinhua news agency.

The suspects were residing in the city without legal documents, the statement said, adding that a huge cache of arms and explosives were also recovered.

In another operation, the seven other suspects were arrested in Dera Ghazi Khan. These detainees were also involved in extortion and other criminal activities.

The operations are parts of the major offensive codenamed "Radd-ul-Fasaad" currently underway across the country.

It was launched in February to "eliminate the menace of from the country" after over 100 people were killed in a series of terrorist attacks.