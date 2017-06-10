13 terrorists killed along LoC in 96 hrs, arms seized show Pak hand: Army

The said on Saturday it has killed 13 militants during last 96 hours as it has foiled multiple infiltration bids on the line of control (LoC) in

"The sinister design of to push in multiple groups of armed intruders across the in continue to be defeated by pro-active operations being carried out on the LoC," said a statement issued by the Udhampur-headquartered Northern Command.

"Relentless operations mounted by troops have successfully intercepted groups of intruders all along the in Gurez, Machil, Naugam and Uri sectors leading to elimination of 13 intruders during the last 96 hours," it said, adding that this includes groups of four and three armed intruders who were tracked and eliminated in Machil and Naugam sectors respectively as reported on June 8.

"Since then, the operations in Gurez and Uri sectors have further progressed. Five armed intruders have been killed in Uri sector so far and one intruder had been killed in Gurez sector close to the LoC," the statement said.

"Explosives, inflammable material and arms and ammunition recovered from the intruders indicate Pakistan's designs to orchestrate high-profile terror incidents targeting innocent civilian population and security forces during the holy month of Ramadan," the statement added.