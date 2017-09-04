14 companies to fight it out for the IPL media rights

Fourteen companies have submitted bids for media rights auctions. These include Star India, Supersport , Yupptv, Facebook, Airtel, econet, Reliance Jio, DAZN, Times Internet, Bein, Sony, Follow On Interactive, OSN (Gulf DTH LLC) and BAM Tech.

American E-commerce giant Amazon, micro-blogging site Twitter and infotainment broadcast network Discovery are among those that picked up the bid documents but did not submit bids.

Media rights for the cash-rich IPL will be awarded today for the 2018-22 period. The bids are up for global rights as well as individual territories.

The administrator has identified seven territories that are revenue churners for the BCCI. These include India, West Asia, Africa, Europe, America and rest of the world.

The BCCI has given the option to bid for global rights too. If there is a global bid, and it happens to be bigger than the sum of all the parts, then that company will win it. Else, the highest bid in each territory will be awarded the rights.