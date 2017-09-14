14 live bombs recovered from shop in West Bengal's Howrah district

-
ALSO READMeet Abhishek Patel, who ferried a bomb on his shoulder to save 400 kids 50,000 evacuated by German police over unexploded WWII bombs Nine years after 26/11, Mumbai police set to get new bulletproof jackets Brave MP cop runs 1 km with live bomb on shoulder to save 400 school kids 60,000 evacuating Frankfurt as 1.8 tonne WWII-era bomb found
-
Fourteen live bombs were on Thursday recovered from a shop in Howrah district, where a man was injured in an explosion on Wednesday, police said.
Bomb squad personnel, during the search in the shop this morning, found the explosives, a police officer said.
Komer Ali, the shop owner, who was injured in the explosion, has been admitted to Uluberia hospital with severe burn injuries, the officer said.
An investigation into the incident is underway, he said, adding, police has not been able to interrogate Ali as he is in hospital.
The explosion happened at the Teen Kapati Pool under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station yesterday evening when Ali was closing the shop, the officer said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU