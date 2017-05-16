14 PIA crew members detained over security threats in London: Reports

Fourteen satff members of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight were reportedly detained at the Heathrow Airport in London. Media reports say that Flight PK-785 that took off from Islamabad was searched for over two hours after it landed in London on Monday.

According to spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar, Flight PK-785 arrived at the Heathrow Airport at 2.50 pm on Monday. Tajwar, who shared the infomration with The Dawn and the Express Tribune also said that the flight crew and were searched by authorities after after passengers deboarded the flight.

Further details about the incident are awaited. However, nothing was said to be found on the plane and the is reportedly planning to approach the Birtish authorities over the matter.

Other reports in Pakistani media said the crew was detained over 'alleged security threats via confidential information' and their passports were allegedly withheld.