Business Standard

14 PIA crew members detained over security threats in London: Reports

Flight PK-785 that took off from Islamabad was searched for over 2 hours on Monday

BS WebTeam  |  New Delhi 

Fourteen satff members of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight were reportedly detained at the Heathrow Airport in London. Media reports say that  Flight PK-785 that took off from Islamabad was searched for over two hours after it landed in London on Monday.  

According to PIA spokesperson Mashhood Tajwar, Flight PK-785 arrived at the Heathrow Airport at 2.50 pm on Monday. Tajwar, who shared the infomration with The Dawn and the Express Tribune also said that the flight crew and aircraft were searched by authorities after after passengers deboarded the flight.

Further details about the incident are awaited. However, nothing was said to be found on the plane and the PIA is reportedly planning to approach the Birtish authorities over the matter. 
  
Other reports in Pakistani media said the crew was detained over 'alleged security threats via confidential information' and their passports were allegedly withheld.

