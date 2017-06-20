146 cases of chikungunya, 87 of dengue reported so far in Delhi this year

Season for the vector-borne diseases begins from mid-July and generally lasts till November-end

Nearly 150 cases of have been reported in this year, with 9 of them being recorded this month, even as authorities gear up to combat the outbreak of vector-borne diseases.



Chief Minister Kejriwal had last month directed the authorities to make a comprehensive plan in the matter, while the civic bodies are keeping a tab on mosquito-breeding, in and out of homes, through regular monitoring.



87 cases of dengue have also been reported till June 17, according to a municipal report released today.



Though the season of vector-borne diseases had ended in December, the city continues to report such cases, prompting authorities to prepare a roadmap for the combat plan.



Out of the 146 cases, 10 were recorded last month, 19 in April while 34 were diagnosed in March. 20 cases were detected in January and 13 in February.



Ten dengues cases have been reported this month till June 17, while eight cases were recorded in May, according to the report by the South Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which tabulates such cases on behalf of all the civic bodies of the city.



Six cases of dengue were reported in January, four in February, 11 in March and as many in April.



As many as 4,431 cases of dengue were reported till the end of 2016.



On May 13, Kejriwal had chaired a high-level meeting of officers from the three municipal corporations and the government to discuss plans to eliminate vector-borne diseases in the national capital.



" will be made mosquito-free. We will have to get rid of mosquito-borne diseases. It will be made a people's movement. It is only possible with people's participation," Kejriwal had tweeted.



He had also written to Union minister J P Nadda, requesting him to reserve 10 per cent of the beds in the Central government-run hospitals for the treatment of dengue and patients.



Lt Governor Anil Baijal had on April 29 directed government-run LNJP Hospital to keep beds ready for dengue and patients in the event of an outbreak of the vector-borne diseases in the city.



Till January 14, only two cases were reported, while no dengue case had been diagnosed till then.



and dengue cases in the national capital had been tapered off by December first week last year, ending the vector-borne disease season in the city that witnessed its worst outbreak in the last 10 years, but cases are still being registered, prompting authorities to go for early preparedness.



At least 15 fatalities were reported last year at various hospitals in the city due to complications triggered by though the civic bodies have kept the death tally at zero.



At least 21 deaths due to dengue were reported last year at various hospitals, including nine at AIIMS, though the official tally of the SDMC stood at 10.



Seventeen suspected deaths in 2016 due to malaria were also reported by the civic bodies.



In one of the worst outbreak, a total of 12,221 cases were reported in till December 24, 2016, out of which 9,749 were confirmed.



Press Trust of India