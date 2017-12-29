147 Indian fishermen released by Pak, to be handed over to India tomorrow

-
Pakistan will on Friday afternoon release 147 Indian fishermen via Attari border in Punjab's Amritsar.
The fishermen, who were arrested for allegedly fishing in country's territorial waters, were freed from a Karach jail on Thursday
As per the reports, the fishermen will be handed over to Indian officials at Wagah border crossing.
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had earlier this week arrested 28 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea.
Around 168 Indian fishermen have been held by the Pakistan Maritime Security personnel since the last five weeks.
