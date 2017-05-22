15 Army teams to be deployed in major RBI offices to beef up security

Army will be responsible for ensuring security the disposal of the demonetised notes

Fifteen teams of the will be deployed in key offices of the by Thursday to beef up security as well as help the central bank to speed up disposal of demonetised currencies.



sources said two teams had already been working with the and the additional manpower will help the bank in shredding of the demonetised notes.



A total of 15 teams will be deployed in major offices across the city by April 25, they said.



The sources added that personnel will basically be responsible for ensuring adequate security so that the process to dispose of the demonetised notes can be expedited.

Press Trust of India