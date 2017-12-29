14 dead in Kamala Mills inferno, BMC Mayor evades tough questions

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar on Friday evaded tough questions about incident

A huge fire broke out at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel locality of Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday in which 14 people were killed.

When ANI wanted to know why repeated fire incidents were being reported in Mumbai, the mayor didn't answer the question. Instead, he said action will be taken against responsible persons for incident.

Talking to ANI, Mahadeshwar said, "Fourteen people have been killed in the fire accident. Inquiry has been ordered and once the report comes then action will be taken against the responsible persons. Some people have informed that they had complained to the ward officer about unauthorised construction. The inquiry report will consist various aspects like- any such unauthorised construction, and whether fire audit was done or not, monsoon shed had permission or not."



When asked whether inquiry will be initiated against concerned BMC commissioner, the mayor first replied: "Whosoever will be responsible, action will be taken."

When ANI repeatedly sought specific answer, Mahadeshwar finally said, "Whosoever will be responsible, action will be taken. If commissioner is responsible then action will also be taken against him."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed the BMC Commissioner to conduct an in-depth enquiry into the tragedy.

Earlier, an eyewitness told ANI that loss of life Kamla Mills fire could have been averted.

Sharad Jadhav, who works with TV9 Marathi channel that has office in Kamala Mills Compound, was one of the persons who witnessed the havoc created by fire.

"After talking to the injured, we came to know that first fire broke out at Moju's Bistro Cafe, which wasn't a major one. Had it been controlled within time then there wouldn't have been loss of life and property. Since it wasn't controlled, fire engulfed nearby 1 Above restaurant. Today, 15 youngsters have lost life, who were country's future," Jadhav told ANI.

He also demanded that it should be inquired whether the cafe and the hotel had proper fire fighting equipments or not.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control around 6.30 am on Friday.

The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the loss of life in Kamla Mills Compound.