15 injured as Volcano erupts in Japan, triggers avalanche

A volcano northwest of Tokyo erupted on Tuesday, the Japanese office said, triggering a nearby Some 15 persons were injured in the eruption, while four were caught in the

Mount Kusatsu-Shirane in Gunma erupted triggering the in the neighbouring Kusatsu International Ski Resort in Kusatsu-machi, a firefighter involved in rescue operation told

The Meteorological Agency (JMA) said smoke was initially seen rising from the south side of the volcano and a volcanic tremor with a large amplitude was also observed.

Then rocks were seen falling from the site of the volcano.

The JMA raised its warning for to level 3 on its scale.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)