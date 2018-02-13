'150,000 online transactions get compromised on a daily basis in India'

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

As many as 1.5 lakh online transactions, out of the total 2.3 billion such deals, get compromised on a daily basis in India, according to sources. "In IT ministers' conclave, it was said that on an average 2.3 billion e-transactions take place daily in the country, out of which 0.15 million get compromised," official sources citing a presentation by National Cyber Security Coordinator Gulshan Rai said. The presentation was made by Rai at state IT ministers' conference, which was chaired by Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. Source said that Rai attributed the main reason for the breach to phishing attack, ransomware, IP address manipulation, etc. The number of compromise cited by Rai is around 3-4 times higher than observations made by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) . As per the information reported to and tracked by CERT- In, a total number of 44,679, 49,455, 50,362 and 40,054 cyber security incidents were observed during the year 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 (till November), respectively. Rai has asked state governments to set up their cyber security operations and take computers' hygiene seriously. Prasad said the Centre will send special team for auditing cyber security of critical infrastructure, and all states should ramp up their infrastructure and manpower to curb breaches that occur online, official sources said. CERT-In has empanelled 54 security auditing organisations to support and audit implementation of information security best practices.

First Published: Tue, February 13 2018. 21:17 IST

