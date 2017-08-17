16-yr old Lakshya Sen clinches Bulgarian Open men's singles title

-
Sixteen-year-old Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated second seed Zvonimir Durkinjak of Croatia to clinch the Bulgarian Open men's singles title here on Thursday.
The junior World No.1 Lakshya edged past the Croatian player 18-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a match which lasted around one hour.
Earlier, Lakshya outplayed Dinuka Karunaratna of Sri Lanka 21-19, 21-14 in the semi-finals.
