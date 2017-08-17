TRENDING ON BS
16-yr old Lakshya Sen clinches Bulgarian Open men's singles title

The junior World No.1 Lakshya edged past the Croatian player 18-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a match

IANS  |  Sofia 

Lakshya Sen clinches Bulgarian Open men's singles title 2017 (Photo: Twitter)
Sixteen-year-old Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated second seed Zvonimir Durkinjak of Croatia to clinch the Bulgarian Open men's singles title here on Thursday.

The junior World No.1 Lakshya edged past the Croatian player 18-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a match which lasted around one hour.

Earlier, Lakshya outplayed Dinuka Karunaratna of Sri Lanka 21-19, 21-14 in the semi-finals.

 

