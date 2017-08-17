16-yr old Lakshya Sen clinches Bulgarian Open men's singles title

Sixteen-year-old Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen defeated second seed of to clinch the Bulgarian Open men's singles title here on Thursday.

The junior World No.1 Lakshya edged past the Croatian player 18-21, 21-12, 21-17 in a match which lasted around one hour.

Earlier, Lakshya outplayed of 21-19, 21-14 in the semi-finals.