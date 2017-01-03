TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Sunil Gavaskar backs Saurav Ganguly for interim BCCI President

SC seeks list of corporates with outstanding loan beyond Rs 500 cr
Business Standard

17 trains cancelled, 75 delayed due to dense fog

As many as 47 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday, the official said

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Govt to take over Shakuntala, only private railway line

At least 75 trains were running late and 17 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of northern India on Tuesday, railway officials said.

As many as 47 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday and 11 were cancelled for Tuesday, the official said.

The trains cancelled included the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express, Amritsar-Howrah Mail, Jodhpur-Varanasi Marudhar Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiat Express and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

17 trains cancelled, 75 delayed due to dense fog

As many as 47 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday, the official said

As many as 47 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday, the official said

At least 75 trains were running late and 17 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of northern India on Tuesday, railway officials said.

As many as 47 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday and 11 were cancelled for Tuesday, the official said.

The trains cancelled included the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express, Amritsar-Howrah Mail, Jodhpur-Varanasi Marudhar Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiat Express and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

17 trains cancelled, 75 delayed due to dense fog

As many as 47 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday, the official said

At least 75 trains were running late and 17 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of northern India on Tuesday, railway officials said.

As many as 47 trains were rescheduled on Tuesday and 11 were cancelled for Tuesday, the official said.

The trains cancelled included the New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express, Amritsar-Howrah Mail, Jodhpur-Varanasi Marudhar Express, Delhi-Azamgarh Kaifiat Express and Varanasi-New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express.

image
Business Standard
177 22