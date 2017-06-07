TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

18 dead, 10 injured in MP's Balaghat firecracker factory blast

The seriously injured have been rushed to the hospital

IANS  |  Bhopal 

At least 18 persons were killed and 10 others injured in a powerful explosion in a firecracker factory in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

"An explosion in the firecracker factory in Katera village in Kotwali police station jurisdiction around 3.30 pm was so powerful that even factory walls collapsed due to the impact," Additional Director General of Police G Janardan told IANS.

According to Janardan, 18 bodies have been recovered from the blast site and relief and rescue operation is underway.

"More bodies could be lying under the debris," the ADGP added.

The seriously injured have been rushed to the hospital.

