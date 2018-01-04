18 players retained for IPL 2018; Gambhir, Shikhar, Harbhajan up for grabs

Ahead of the IPL 2018 auction slated for later this month, 18 players have been retained by the 18 franchises.





Others in the auction pool include Krunal Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaun Marsh, Ben Stokes, Yuvraj Singh, and Kieron Pollard.



IPL 10 winner, Mumbai Indians have retained Captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah. VIVO #IPLRetention - @mipaltan retains @ImRo45, @hardikpandya7 & @Jaspritbumrah93 #MI #IPL pic.twitter.com/PlrJ4qPDEy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 4, 2018

Australian batting great Ricky Ponting has been appointed as a coach of the Delhi Daredevils franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League.



We are glad to announce our new head coach for IPL 2018 and it is none other than the legend, Ricky Ponting. #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/PZtQKoUhMd — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018

Delhi Daredevils have retained 3 players-- Chris Morris, Rishabh pant and Shreyas Iyer. While Sunrisers Hyderabad retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. We have retained our deadly duo, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar!

We hope you all are as kicked as us, because we’re knocking our socks off!



.@ChennaiIPL retain their Super Kings at the Vivo #IPLRetention, and here they are! pic.twitter.com/VN96MSDDvm — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2018

The announcement was made by Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua as he welcomed the three-time World Cup winner.

Ponting takes over the reins at DD from former India captain Rahul Dravid, who had stepped down after the previous season owing to BCCI's conflict-of-interest regulations.