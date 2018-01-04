18 players retained for IPL 2018; Gambhir, Shikhar, Harbhajan up for grabs

JUST IN
File Photo courtesy: IPL
Ahead of the IPL 2018 auction slated for later this month, 18 players have been retained by the 18 franchises. 

Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan and Harbhajan Singh are among the players who are up for grabs in the upcoming auction.

Others in the auction pool include Krunal Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaun Marsh, Ben Stokes, Yuvraj Singh, and Kieron Pollard.

IPL 10 winner, Mumbai Indians have retained Captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.
Delhi Daredevils have retained 3 players-- Chris Morris, Rishabh pant and Shreyas Iyer. While Sunrisers Hyderabad retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained their captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Sarfaraz Khan. Rajasthan Royals, who came back to IPL fold after the 2-year ban, have retained Australia skipper Steve Smith.
Chennai Super Kings, who also faced the 2-year ban for indulging in spot-fixing, have retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.


Last year runner-up, Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. It came as a surprise as they released their captain Gautam Gambhir.

Kings XI Punjab has retained only Axar Patel, releasing Maxwell, Shaun Marsh. After a successful stint as a coach for Mumbai Indians in IPL, now Ricky Ponting will be seen in Delhi Daredevils camp.
The announcement was made by Delhi Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua as he welcomed the three-time World Cup winner.

Ponting takes over the reins at DD from former India captain Rahul Dravid, who had stepped down after the previous season owing to BCCI's conflict-of-interest regulations.

Dravid chose to coach India A and India Under-19 teams over the IPL franchise.

Ricky Ponting has been appointed as head coach. We will have a new coach and a new team with the idea of having continuity. We have retained two youngsters and the whole team will be built around them. Chris Morris is a top all rounder," Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said.

The 43-year-old has earlier coached Mumbai Indians for two seasons in 2015 (when they won the title) and 2016.
First Published: Thu, January 04 2018. 19:41 IST

