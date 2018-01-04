18 players retained for IPL 2018; Gambhir, Shikhar, Harbhajan up for grabs

Others in the auction pool include Krunal Pandya, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaun Marsh, Ben Stokes, Yuvraj Singh, and Kieron Pollard.
IPL 10 winner, Mumbai Indians have retained Captain Rohit Sharma, all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah.
VIVO #IPLRetention - @mipaltan retains @ImRo45, @hardikpandya7 & @Jaspritbumrah93 #MI #IPL pic.twitter.com/PlrJ4qPDEy— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 4, 2018
Australian batting great Ricky Ponting has been appointed as a coach of the Delhi Daredevils franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League.
We are glad to announce our new head coach for IPL 2018 and it is none other than the legend, Ricky Ponting. #DilDilliHai pic.twitter.com/PZtQKoUhMd— Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) January 4, 2018
Delhi Daredevils have retained 3 players-- Chris Morris, Rishabh pant and Shreyas Iyer. While Sunrisers Hyderabad retained David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
We have retained our deadly duo, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar!— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 4, 2018
We hope you all are as kicked as us, because we’re knocking our socks off!
We now also have 3 RTMs to use in the auction. #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/vWigwP7duS
Chennai Super Kings, who also faced the 2-year ban for indulging in spot-fixing, have retained Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja.
VIVO #IPLRetention - @rajasthanroyals retain @stevesmith49 #RR #IPL pic.twitter.com/ZSvwtpj9hy— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 4, 2018
.@ChennaiIPL retain their Super Kings at the Vivo #IPLRetention, and here they are! pic.twitter.com/VN96MSDDvm— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 4, 2018
Last year runner-up, Kolkata Knight Riders have retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. It came as a surprise as they released their captain Gautam Gambhir.
Kings XI Punjab has retained only Axar Patel, releasing Maxwell, Shaun Marsh.
VIVO #IPLRetention - @KKRiders retain @SunilPNarine74 and @Russell12A #KKR #IPL pic.twitter.com/lvehcf46LP— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 4, 2018
After a successful stint as a coach for Mumbai Indians in IPL, now Ricky Ponting will be seen in Delhi Daredevils camp.
VIVO #IPLRetention - @lionsdenkxip retain @akshar2026 #KXIP #IPL pic.twitter.com/cUiiBAQT9B— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) January 4, 2018
Australian batting great Ricky Ponting has been appointed as a coach of the Delhi Daredevils franchise for the upcoming Indian Premier League.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU