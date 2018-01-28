18 trains cancelled, 43 delayed as dense fog disrupts services in Delhi

JUST IN
ANI  |  New Delhi 

A thick layer of fog engulfed the national capital and its neighbouring regions on Sunday morning, affecting the train services.

As many as 18 trains were cancelled, 43 were delayed and 7 others were rescheduled due to low visibility.

Several parts of North India, including Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region, have been witnessing a dense fog and a fall in the temperatures.
