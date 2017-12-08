1962 war: Unlike India, a Chinese plan made months in advance

On October 20, 1962, when China attacked Indian posts on the Namka Chu rivulet near Tawang, marking the start of the disastrous Sino-Indian war, the troops that conducted that attack – the People’s Liberation Army's (PLA’s) 11 Infantry Division – prepared for that battle in three years of battling Tibetan guerrillas, called the Chushi Gangdruk. Earlier, on August 25, 1959, the first-ever armed clash between Chinese and Indian soldiers took place when an Indian patrol ran into a Chinese company (roughly 100 soldiers) stationed in Migyitun “for ...