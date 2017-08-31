1982 batch IAS officer Rajiv Gauba takes charge as Union Home Secretary

Senior IAS officer on Thursday took charge as the

Gauba, a 1982 batch officer of the cadre, joined the as Officer on Special Duty on June 27 and took charge as the upon the superannuation of Rajiv Mehrishi, the Ministry said in a statement.

Prior to this, Gauba was Secretary in the Urban Development Ministry.

"He has wide-ranging experience in senior positions in the central and state governments and in international organisations. Hailing from Punjab, the 1959 born Gauba is a Physics graduate," the statement said.

He has worked as Chief Secretary of apart from serving at the Centre in the Ministries of Home, Defence, Environment and Forests and Department of Electronics and Information Technology.

"Gauba also served in the International Monetary Fund representing the country for four years on the board of "