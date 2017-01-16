TRENDING ON BS
1984 anti-Sikh riot: SC wants status report on SIT probe

Centre earlier told the court that further investigation was on in 21 out of the total of 221 cases

IANS  |  New Delhi 

A view of Supreme Court of India building in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a comprehensive status report on the probe into the 1984 anti-Sikh riot cases being investigated by the SIT set up in 2014.

A bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice R. Banumathi sought the report as petitioner S. Gurlad Singh Kahlon told the court that the Special Investigation Team has utterly failed in carrying out the probe.

The Centre earlier told the court that further investigation was on in 21 out of the total of 221 cases.

The court has adjourned the matter for next hearing on February 20.

