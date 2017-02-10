TRENDING ON BS
ANI  |  New Delhi 

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler to appear before court

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler will on Friday appear before a Delhi court in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday sought permission from the court to conduct lie detector test on Tytler, who is the main accused in the case.

Besides Tytler, CBI has also sought conduct of the test on arms dealer Abhishek Verma.

The case pertains to the death of three Sikhs in the aftermath of the riots that broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tytler has been given a clean chit by the CBI thrice in the case but the agency has been directed by the court to further investigate the matter.

Verma has made several statements to CBI against the senior Congress leader that he allegedly pressurised witnesses in the case.

