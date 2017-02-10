1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler to appear before court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yesterday sought permission from the court
to conduct lie detector test on Tytler, who is the main accused in the case.
Besides Tytler, CBI
has also sought conduct of the test on arms dealer Abhishek Verma.
The case pertains to the death of three Sikhs in the aftermath of the riots that broke out after the assassination
of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
Tytler has been given a clean chit by the CBI
thrice in the case but the agency has been directed by the court
to further investigate the matter.
Verma has made several statements to CBI
against the senior Congress
leader that he allegedly pressurised witnesses in the case.
