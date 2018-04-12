JUST IN
1988 Patiala road rage case: Punjab govt seeks minister Sidhu's conviction

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal

ANI  |  General News 

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Navjot Kaur Sidhu
File photo of Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Punjab government on Thursday sought conviction of state's minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in a road rage case.

Lawyer appearing for the Punjab government told Supreme Court that the statement given by Sidhu denying his involvement in the case was false.

The incident dates back to December 27, 1988 when Sidhu had allegedly hit one Gurnam Singh, 65, in an incident of road rage at Patiala, Punjab, resulting in death of Gurnam.

The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, IPC, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Victim family has appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of three years given by Punjab & Haryana High Court should be enhanced. However, the Punjab government has appealed the apex court to uphold three-year imprisonment.
First Published: Thu, April 12 2018. 18:27 IST

