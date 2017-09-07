1993 Mumbai blasts: Abu Salem, 4 others reach TADA court for sentencing

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) would pronounce the quantum of sentence against all the convicts of the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case on Thursday.

Abu Salem and 4 other convicts have reached for the quantum of sentence hearing in case.



The had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack and Abu Salem on June 16 this year.

Arguments over the degree of sentences continued after the conviction in June and concluded on August 10.

All the accused were facing multiple charges like criminal conspiracy, waging war against the and of people.

This was the second leg of the trial - in the first leg that concluded in 2007, the TADA had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.

The Mumbai blast of March 12, 1993, resulted in 257 fatalities and over 700 were injured. The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, India's 'most wanted' who also has his name prominently figuring on the 'most wanted' lists of the US and the Interpol.