1993 Mumbai blasts: Abu Salem, 4 others reach TADA court for sentencing

All accused face multiple charges like criminal conspiracy, waging war against govt, several murders

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Abu salem
File photo of Abu Salem

A special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court would pronounce the quantum of sentence against all the convicts of the 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case on Thursday. 

Abu Salem and 4 other convicts have reached court for the quantum of sentence hearing in 1993 blast case.

The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the attack Mustafa Dosa and Abu Salem on June 16 this year.

Arguments over the degree of sentences continued after the conviction in June and concluded on August 10.

All the accused were facing multiple charges like criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and murder of people.

This was the second leg of the trial - in the first leg that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.

The Mumbai blast of March 12, 1993, resulted in 257 fatalities and over 700 were injured. The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, India's 'most wanted' fugitive who also has his name prominently figuring on the 'most wanted' lists of the US and the Interpol.
First Published: Thu, September 07 2017. 12:10 IST

