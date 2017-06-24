1993 Mumbai blasts: Yakub Memon verdict to help punish 6 convicts, says CBI

Special counsel Deepak Salvi, who is seeking maximum punishment to the six convicts in the 1993 serial blasts case, on Friday told the anti-terror court that the judgment in case would help it in punishing the six convicts.



The court had last Friday convicted five accused including mastermind Mustafa Dossa and extradited gangster Abu Salem for murder, conspiracy and sections of



While another accused Riyaz Siddiqui was convicted only under Act.



Salvi told the court that it's the duty of the court to award proper and just sentence having regard to the nature of the offence and the method in which it has been executed.



"The punishment awarded must befit the crime so that courts can reflect public abhorrence of the crime," Salvi told the court.



The judgment in case would help the court in punishing the six convicts, said Salvi.



The prosecution will continue to argue it's case on Tuesday.



Meanwhile, the court also allowed request of the accused seeking permission to get new clothes and sweets for Eid.