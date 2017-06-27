1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Prosecution seeks death for convict Feroz Khan

The on Tuesday argued that convict should be given the for his role in the blasts.

The counsel for the (CBI) Counsel stated that his role was parallel to that of

counsel Deepak Salve, said that he would seek extreme punishment for all the six in the

Speaking to the reporters here, Salve said, "I quoted the judgments made by regarding and Feroz. I have appealed for maximum punishment for them on the applicable grounds. and Mohammad Dossa were present at the first conspiracy meeting where they decided to send arms and ammunitions and create riots. Feroz was close to the group and has played an important role in transfer of arms and ammunitions".

The TADA court had convicted six people - Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Karimulla Khan and - in the on June 16 and acquitted who was then released from Arthur Road jail.

On June 16, a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court convicted underworld don and others in connection with the 1993 blasts

Addressing media after the court's order, Salve said, " conducted a conspiracy meeting in Dubai which was attended by Dawood Ibrahim and others. They hatched a conspiracy of blast to take revenge of Babri Masjid demolition."

He further added that "the accused used to travel between Dubai and Pakistan for arms and ammunition training where Pakistan had given them green channel entry. Their targets were Indian politicians, high officials and Hindus".

257 people died while 713 others were injured after a series of bomb blasts rocked City on March 12, 1993.

Salem was convicted under charges of conspiracy and terror activities but was acquitted of some charges of TADA which he was framed initially.

Accused Riyaz Siddique also convicted under TADA and other charges, but court believed failed to prove conspiracy charges against Riyaz.

Accused was found guilty of conspiracy, murder and terror activities in the

Accused was convicted under charges of conspiracy and murder under sections of IPC, TADA and

Other accused Tahir Merchant, Karimullah Shaikh were also convicted. Accused Abdul Qayyum was acquitted of all charges in the Court ordered his release on personal bond.

However, all accused were acquitted for the charge of waging war against the nation.