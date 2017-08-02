2,700 school cabs challaned for violating safety norms in Delhi

The Delhi government's Transport Department has challaned around 2,700 school cabs for "violating permit conditions".



School cabs are required to fulfill various conditions. Besides, court has also come out with safety norms but these were flouted by the owners of most of these vehicles, said a transport department official.



"Till July end, 1,767 vans running as school cabs were challaned and another 902 were impounded," said the official.Interestingly, the number of school cabs challaned is far more than the number that exits on paper (1,000).According to permit conditions, school cabs are not allowed to carry more than 1.5 times the number of children that is mentioned as passenger capacity in their registration certificates, a norm flouted with impunity, said the official.The vehicles are also required to have a carrier on the roof for school bags, uniformed driver wearing a badge, a register having details of the school children being ferried, among other measures for their safety.

