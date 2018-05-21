JUST IN
2 coaches of Delhi-Vizag AP Express catch fire near Gwalior, none injured

The fire started in B-6 coach and spread to B-5

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

(Photo: ANI)
Two coaches of the New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express caught fire near Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The train, which caught fire at Birla Nagar station near Gwalior, was sent on its way after the damaged coaches were segregated and the blaze controlled, officials said.

The fire started in B-6 coach and spread to B 5.

"The fire spread from B-6 to B-5 coaches. Six coaches were segregated and sent to Gwalior. All passengers in the affected coaches were evacuated, No injuries have been reported so far," said Ved Prakash, director, publicity, Railway Board.

He added that three fire engines helped control the flames.

The cause of the fire is still being ascertained, officials said.
